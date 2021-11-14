ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We acted like idiots': Deion Sanders apologizes for Jackson State's skirmish at Southern

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 6 days ago

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders posted a video Sunday on his Instagram page apologizing for the skirmish that took place after Saturday's 21-17 win against Southern in Baton Rouge.

"On behalf of Jackson State University, Coach Rollins man, I appreciate you," Sanders said. "You're one of the real ones, and I want to formally apologize, man.

"We acted like idiots at the conclusion of the game. The gentlemen who thought it was proper to take flags out and plant them in the middle of the field were straight idiots. I want to apologize to all the fans, all the alumni, everybody associated with the Southern Jags. Hey man, that will never happen again."

Shortly after the Tigers kneeled to run out the clock and end the game, several people ran from the Jackson State sideline with Jackson State flags, attempting to plant them on Southern's field. That angered the Southern players, and several punches ended up being thrown.

MORE: 'You have no idea the pain I felt': Deion Sanders opens up about hospital stay

The SWAC said it will investigate the incident.

Sanders, who was released from the hospital this week after missing three games due to complications from foot surgery, was in a wheelchair during the game. He said he's taking responsibility for the incident.

"We're supposed to be smart, tough, fast and disciplined," Sanders said. "We forgot the discipline, and we forgot the character. We've got to learn how to win, we've got to learn how to live right, man. You fought us to the end, you fought us like dogs, and we're going to return the favor with that bull junk? I want to formerly apologize Coach Rollins, I'm sorry."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 'We acted like idiots': Deion Sanders apologizes for Jackson State's skirmish at Southern

COLLEGE SPORTS
