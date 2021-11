Be a Part of History as Leon County Hosts the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park. On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, elite college athletes from across the nation will compete at the award-winning cross country course at Apalachee Regional Park in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country National Championships. Hosted by Leon County Government and Florida State University (FSU), this marks the first time the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships will be held in Florida in the program’s 83-year history. It is only the second Division I NCAA National Championship hosted in Leon County since the 1996 Women’s Tennis National Championships.

