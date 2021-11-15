Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.

Scott has been navigating the recruiting process while working through his own season, which makes it difficult to get out on visits that are farther away, meaning he has to rely on communication with coaches over the phone. So, on his first opportunity to visit Rocky Top, it was naturally the opportunity to connect with the Tennessee staff that he enjoyed the most.

"Just time with the coaches," Scott said on what stood out to him. "When it's over the phone it's one thing, but being able to get questions asked in person and the game experience was very crazy. A great thing to be a part of and witness."

"I like chilling with the players and hanging out with Alontae," Scott added. "That was big for me. Being able to ask him some questions and get some honest answers and just being able to hang out with some other players and chop it up with them, and getting the vibe from the team was great, too."

Taylor is a player that has been a huge advocate for the Tennessee staff on the recruiting front, and it was important to Scott to have the opportunity to bond with the veteran defensive back.

"Alontae kept it truthful about the program," Scott said on the time with Taylor. "All great things, but great to see him telling the truth and letting me know the SEC is a great place to be."

During the game, Scott enjoyed what he saw from Tim Banks and Willie Martinez's secondary unit, but it was the physical style of play that stood out the most.

"I just love the aggression," he said. "I feel like it got to a point in that game where you had to go man with the corners to free up some guys and be able to get some eyes on the football. So seeing that, the coaches developing and getting that trust, adding those tools to your toolbox to go play man for a lot of snaps, being able to let your linebackers be able to play football in the box. And seeing the technique deep. Some things I've seen them do was just great to see."

The multi-day official visit offered Scott the opportunity to take in everything Knoxville and the university had to offer, and he came away impressed.

"Just seeing that the (staff/coaches, etc.) care about the way the student-athletes are getting taken care of every single day," he said of what he saw off the field during the visit. "Seeing the hard work they would offer us is great to see. The beautiful views of Knoxville. It was great scenery, especially during the Fall. The facilities are top-notch. Getting the details on the expansion was good. That was really big, just seeing what they are going to do with the new thing and I the indoor weight room. Seeing the Peyton Manning room was crazy, seeing how when you attend that school and become an alumni, just how well they take care of you."

Coming into the visit, Scott already had a bond with Josh Heupel, who was also a Snow College standout before transferring to Oklahoma.

"We joke about it and laugh about it all the time, comparing how it was when he was there to how it is now," Scott said of the conversation between the two. "I was actually able to see some alumni, some of his teammates he invited to the game. We were able to talk with them, and being able to just laugh and joke about the bond you make when you are a college athlete is just good. We've definitely been able to bond with us coming from the same place and him knowing some of the things I've been through being a JuCo athlete. It just felt good."

Scott has now taken official visits to both Auburn and Tennessee with upcoming trips to each of his finalists in the works, and he has been focused on one key aspect throughout the process.

"My main thing is I want one thing being able to get face-to-face with coaches and asking the hard questions no one wants to answer," he said. "When you are a JuCo athlete going to transfer, you have to make sure there is at least opportunity, so just being transparent about the opportunity and seeing how big its, where they see me at. So those are all things I'm asking more and more of on these visits. It's also a decision of life after football, so just seeing how they take care of athletes in life after football, their help in the classroom and stuff like that."

Scott has a tentative decision timeline, but it could change at any time, as he continues to hear pitches and work through the pros and cons of what each school has to offer him.

"As of right now, my plan is that I am going to get visits in over the next three weekends I'm off," he said. "I will sit back on all these visits and compare and contrast and make my decision in December. With God's will, I will be able to figure out a place. I'm definitely looking to be able to make my decision in December. Hopefully I am able to get all the schools in and get the list narrowed down to one so I know my home in December. That way I'm locked in and know where I am going going into my spring semester and be able to focus on school, get stronger, faster and learn the playbook."