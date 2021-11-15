Watch: Highlights From Tennessee-ETSU

Kennedy Chandler shined in the Vols win against ETSU, but Olivier Nkamhoua stole the show with 23 points and eight rebounds in a career day. Nkamhoua, Chandler and Justin Powell frequent Tennessee's highlight reel against ETSU, as the Auburn transfer drilled three triples in the victory.

The Vols' full highlight reel against the Buccaneers is below.

