Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-ETSU

By Jack Foster
 6 days ago
In the Vols' season opener, Tennessee played lackluster defense but relied on Kennedy Chandler and a program record 17 team three-pointers made to win 90-62. Against ETSU in the second game of the season, the final score of 94-62 is similar to that of the first game, but the Vols played a much more complete 40 minutes.

Led by junior forward's Olivier Nkhamoua's career day, the Vols won in the return of John Fulkerson and improved to a 2-0 record ahead of a tough matchup against No. 4 Villanova in game three.

Jack and Jake cover all you need to know in the video above.

