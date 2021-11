HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Kids aged 5 to 11 are now eligible for the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Just as many adults were hesitant to get vaccinated, many are just as, if not more, hesitant to let their children get the vaccine. One reason many people are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine is because they feel as though the process was rushed. However, doctors say this isn't the case.

