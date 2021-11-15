Chiefs vs. Raiders: highlights from the game

After the Chiefs barely beat the Giants, a friend asked if the Chiefs really are just barely better than the Giants. With a subtext of "What's Wrong With the Chiefs?" At the time, I was thinking of writing a fanpost for Arrowhead Pride, but I wanted to find some clips of the specific crazy events that sunk the Chiefs. I found where a goal-line fumble turned into a TD for the Ravens, instead of the turnovers that resulted in the Chiefs fumble. But I could have sworn there was a batted ball by Herbert that turned into either a TD or a first down on a TD drive, and I just didn't have time to re-watch all the games on NFL Game Pass to see if that memory was correct or not. Both games were close losses. Us batting balls in the air that end up positive yardage or a score for the other team vs them batting balls in the air that end up as interceptions was just one of the examples of high-variance plays that were *all* going against us in our losses to very good teams.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO