Ormond Beach, FL – For the first time since 2019, the Riverfest Seafood Festival is back with all the fresh fish, family fun, and fall festival delights that attendees have come to expect at this annual celebration of life along the water. On Nov. 20 & 21 visit Rockefeller Gardens and Fortunato Park in Ormond Beach to find more than two dozen food vendors, live music, boats, paddleboards, kid’s activities, a draft beer garden with TVs to catch your favorite football team and so much more.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO