Snow threat continues into the week, but a warmup is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO