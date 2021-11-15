ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow threat continues into the week, but a warmup is on the way

By AJ Colby
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday features lake clouds with a spotty mix from time to time. Our unseasonably cold temperatures will top around 40 with wind chills in the upper 20s...

fox8.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Expect Rainy Conditions With Gusty Winds

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wet weather pattern continues for South Florida this weekend and now with added windy conditions to the forecast. A stronger northeast breeze has developed and will continue to push showers through the area on Saturday. The strong wind has also triggered a Wind Advisory for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade through Saturday night. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boating hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. Wind Advisory (CBS4) When it comes to flooding, the threat has decreased for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Season High Temps For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds give way to Saturday sun and warmer temps. Enjoy them this weekend because a change is coming. There is a chance for shower or two overnight and Sunday morning, then becoming partly sunny and 49. A slow-moving cold front delivers windy conditions on Sunday and sharply colder highs for Monday, near freezing. November 20 Normal- 46Friday- 40Today- 48Sunrise- 6:48am Today: becoming mostly sunny, 48. Tonight: an overnight showerSunday: an isolated morning shower, partly sunny, 49. Breezy with gusts to 30Monday: sunny and a cold 32.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Light Mountain Snow, Few Evening Rain Showers For Denver And The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today and we’ll be on the southern fringe of that storm as it goes by. It will usher in some cooler temperatures for the weekend, kick up some light snow in the mountains and maybe even a few sprinkles or rain showers in Denver and on the eastern plains by this evening. There are a lot of outdoor holiday activities taking place this evening around the region, including the Starlighting in Castle Rock. The best window to see any showers in Denver and along the Front Range...
COLORADO STATE

