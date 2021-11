MLB.com identified six potential suitors for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. Yes, the New York Yankees are one of the clubs. GM Brian Cashman made it clear he plans to upgrade the Yankees’ shortstop situation this winter, putting them in the mix for all five of this offseason’s big-name free agents at the position. Seager has thrived in a big market and would not be intimidated by New York, which is something the Yankees tend to take into consideration when assessing free agents.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO