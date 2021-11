NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem. Eight other people, including two children and two firefighters, were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, but are expected to survive. The family of Adianatou-Nene Korouma, 37, a mother of two, described her as joyful and fun. Her husband called her a devoted mother whose main priorities were their children, 4-year-old Aissata and 3-week-old Souleymane. “She’s a lovely wife. I love her and she’s a very good person,” Papa Kante told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. Here is a photo of the victim Nene Korouma...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO