Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 matchup on November 14, 2021.

AFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 3.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Chiefs score 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 per outing the Raiders allow.

Kansas City is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.6 points.

The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City churns out over 340.6 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Raiders average just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders rack up 394.5 yards per game, just 13.1 more than the 381.4 the Chiefs allow.

In games that Las Vegas totals more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this year.

The Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In four games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in four away games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (52.5).

