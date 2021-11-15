Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 matchup on November 15, 2021.

NFC West foes will clash in NFL Week 10 action when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of San Francisco's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 52.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.4 points more than the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 3.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Rams score 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers surrender (25.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.3 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Rams rack up 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers give up per matchup (338.1).

Los Angeles is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team picks up over 338.1 yards.

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season the 49ers average just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams give up (21.8).

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers rack up only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow (348.2).

When San Francisco picks up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this year.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

San Francisco has hit the over in three of four games at home this year.

This season, 49ers home games average 47.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-0 overall, on the road.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in four away games this year.

Rams away games this season average 49.4 total points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.