D.K. Metcalf Tried to Re-Enter Seahawks Loss to Packers After Ejection

By Michael Shapiro
 6 days ago
D.K. Metcalf pulled a Bobby Valentine on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks receiver was ejected in Seattle's 17–0 loss to the Packers after a scuffle in the fourth quarter, and he attempted to re-enter the game for a 3rd-and-10 with 1:13 remaining. But unfortunately for the Seahawks's star, his afternoon was over after as officials walked into Seattle's huddle.

Metcalf's gaffe appeared to be somewhat of an innocent mistake, though his frustration was palpable on Sunday. The Seahawks have lost four of their last five following Sunday's defeat, and Metcalf tallied just three receptions for 26 yards in Green Bay. Seattle now sits last in the NFC West at 3–6, 4.5 games back of Arizona for the division lead.

Metcalf is in his third NFL season. He's tallied 25 touchdowns in 39 career games, including eight in 2021. He and the Seahawks will look to get back on track in Week 11 in a home matchup against the Cardinals.

For more Seahawks news, head over to Seahawk Maven.

