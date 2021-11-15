ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Reportedly Won't Be Directed by Eternals Filmmaker Chloe Zhao

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, rumors surfaced that Eternals director Chloé Zhao had been tapped to direct Kevin Feige's Star Wars film, but now a new report suggests that may not be the case. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, insiders claim Zhao is not directing Feige's Star Wars film or...

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao on Potential Marvel vs. DC Crossover Movie

Eternals confirms DC Comics exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but could the two companies crossover for the first time on the big screen? Director Chloe Zhao, who references DC characters Batman and Superman in her Marvel movie about the god-like aliens created by Jack Kirby, introduces her own version of "Superman" to the MCU: the loyal soldier Ikaris (Richard Madden). After naming Zack Snyder's Superman (Henry Cavill) in Man of Steel as an inspiration on Marvel's Eternals, is a cinematic crossover between the MCU and the DCEU something Zhao wishes to see?
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

SPOILERS: Eternals director Chloe Zhao discusses the surprise post-credits cameos

Spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals follow. You have been warned…. Unless you follow certain Variety writers on social media, you may have found yourself surprised during the end credits of Marvel Studios’ Eternals when former One Direction star Harry Styles popped up to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Eros, a.k.a. the superhero Starfox.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Was Inspired By Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel

Marvel Studios’ newest film Eternals is one of the most unique films in their stable. Much of which is due to the signature direction of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The film is also notable for its surprising references to the two most iconic superheroes that Marvel does not own: Superman and Batman. For example, the son of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) upon meeting Ikaris (Richard Madden) believes him to be the Man of Steel himself.
MOVIES
IGN

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Reportedly Delayed Indefinitely

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie is being delayed, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Originally slated to enter production in 2022, it has been taken off the production schedule, leaving it with an indefinite release date. The reported reason for this delay is that Jenkins' current commitments won't allow for...
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Chloe Zhao Reveals If Any Of The ‘Eternals’ Were Snapped By Thanos

Eternals director Chloe Zhao has revealed if any of the characters in her film were snapped by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. When the first trailer for Eternals was released, there was one big question on everyone’s mind: where were these guys when Thanos was enacting his plan for galactic genocide? The film itself did answer this to some extent, revealing that these very kinds of questions are what broke the team apart. Another question that pops up, however, is whether or not any of them were snapped out of existence by Thanos during the events of Avengers: Infinity War?
MOVIES
Inverse

Star Wars leaks reveal the franchise’s shocking next movie

Star Wars has never gone exactly according to plan, but the future of the film franchise hasn’t been this uncertain since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. While the galaxy far away continues to expand on streaming, its future on the big screen is unclear. Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, and Taika...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Oscar Winning Director Chloe Zhao and Harry Styles Were A Package Deal For Her To Do Marvel's 'Eternals'

The newest edition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, made an impressive splash. Domestically, the new film reported a $71 million dollar opening weekend. This makes the new MCU standard the fourth best opening of the year. Fans were unsurprised by the roaring success of the film. They were, however, surprised to see former One Direction member, current super star Harry Styles featured in the bonus scene.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Director Reveals Kevin Feige Didn't Mind Film's Superman Reference

Kevin Feige gets honest about "that" DC reference. In case you haven't heard yet, Marvel Studios' Eternals makes a surprising reference to one of DC Comics' flagship superheroes Superman, and to some fans, it feels as if the studio is breaking the fourth wall with it. In the film, Phastos' kid Jack tells Ikaris that he saw him on television shooting laser beams just like Superman. Richard Madden's character then proceeds to tell the kid that he doesn't wear a cape, alluding of course to the fact that the Man of Steel sports his red flowing cape.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Why Is Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' Being Called the Worst MCU Movie Ever? For Reasons That Are Not Onscreen (Column)

I disagree with other critics all the time, and don’t generally blink an eye about it, but as soon as the news dropped that “Eternals,” the Marvel epic directed by Chloé Zhao, had received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (48% fresh) of any film in the 13-year history of the MCU, making it the first official “Rotten” film in the series, my hidden-agenda detector went on high alert. Rotten Tomatoes scores are, to put it mildly, not something to be regarded as if they’d been handed down on stone tablets. Yet based on that score, and much of the web chatter about the movie, and the fact that it received a mere “B” from audiences polled by CinemaScore (horrors!), a meme has set in about “Eternals”: “Worst. Marvel. Movie. Ever.” Or, at the very least, a creative debacle. If you believe, as I do, that that’s an outlandish piece of hyperbole, then you’re going to start wondering about how and why, exactly, this collective trashing came to be.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Brian Tyree Henry Thought He’d Have To Get Ripped For Eternals, Recalls Emotional Convo With Chloe Zhao About What It Really Means To Be A Marvel Hero

Through Eternals, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to a number of new and exciting heroes, who are bound to play major roles in the expansive franchise moving forward. What’s even more exciting is that Chloé Zhao’s film broke new ground when it comes to representation in the superhero genre. While this surely means a lot to particular audiences, it was also a big deal for the actors themselves, like Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Phastos. Recently, the actor revealed that he was under the impression that he would have to get ripped to play the role. But that notion quickly left him after he had an emotional conversation with Zhao about his Marvel hero.
CELEBRITIES
740thefan.com

Production of Disney’s upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie delayed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Production of Walt Disney Co’s next “Star Wars” movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” is still currently scheduled to reach theaters in December 2023, the source said,...
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Chloe Zhao’s Super Powers are Lost in Marvel’s Eternals

In the past few years, Chloe Zhao has established herself as an indie filmmaker with an intimate approach to imagery and tone. Which makes her an interesting choice to direct Marvel’s Eternals. In 2017, Zhao put her stamp on neo-realism with the laconic, meditative cowboy film The Rider, and in 2020 she proved she could take that style to new and exciting places with the Best Picture-winner Nomadland.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chloe Zhao: What Could Star Wars Rumors Mean for Eternals 2?

Chloe Zhao's Eternals has been dominating the discourse for the better part of a month, for better or for worse. When it comes to critics, the film is the lowest-rated project Marvel Studios has ever released. Once fans started to watch it, however, the discourse was more apparent than ever. Even in light of all that, the Oscar-winning director is now rumored as a finalist to helm another major franchise.
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals: Mystery voice in post-credit scene is a huge Marvel character, Chloe Zhao reveals

A brand new Marvel film features a post-credit scene that may leave many viewers scratching their heads.Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.As is the case with every Marvel film to date, there are two scenes tucked away within and after the credits that give fans a teaser of what...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chloe Zhao Says Zack Snyder’s ‘Man Of Steel’ Feels Like “Superman By Terrence Malik” & Influenced ‘Eternals’

You know the superhero-obsessed fandom loves when Zack Snyder starts trending again. And over the weekend, he began trending after an interview with “Eternals” filmmaker Chloe Zhao was released, where the filmmaker not only credits Snyder for influencing her film, but she also compares his “Man of Steel” to the work of legendary filmmaker, Terrence Malick.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Venom's Tom Hardy joins Magic Mike star in war movie

Venom star Tom Hardy has joined an upcoming war film alongside Magic Mike's Channing Tatum. Deadline reports that the actors have signed up for the project which is based on an untitled original pitch from writer-director George Nolfi about the Afghanistan evacuation. The publication adds that the plot is based...
MOVIES

