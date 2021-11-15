Danny 'Limelight' Rivera Talks Working With Konnan And Puerto Rican Representation In Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Wade Keller for PWTorch.com to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:. “I write the format and I send my notes to get to QT. And then he and I write up actually take my notes and put it into like a printable TV format, which we’ll distribute and different people who would be in the production meetings and the production calls see them so that would be the Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny, Chris Jericho, CM Punk and a variety of other people across the show. The announcers, you know, and other people that want to look at the format, the coaches, Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Serena Deeb, and a number of others. And you know, at the end of the day, I put the format together, and if somebody wants to get something on the show, they have to get it by me. So, you know, I meet with a lot of different people and having hundreds of different conversations throughout the week. But I find it to be a good process because I like working with everyone. And there’s lots of good ideas. But at the end of the day when it comes to like moving segments around and who says this thing goes here and this goes there, it’s it’s generally me.”

