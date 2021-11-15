ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny 'Limelight' Rivera Talks Working With Konnan And Puerto Rican Representation In Wrestling

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Danny Limelight talks about his real-life influences on his character as well as how he feels about working with Konnan. Danny Limelight was briefly in AEW, competing on Dark, before transitioning into MLW. Danny is also a veteran of the military, something that was touched upon briefly during his time with...

