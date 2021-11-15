ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paysafe (PSFE) Stock: $4.50 Price Target From Wolfe Research

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) have received a price target of $4.50 from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) have received a price target of $4.50 from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research...

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Covid Market Scares Are Buying Opportunities

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the slate of corporate earnings reports that are during next week's holiday-altered trading schedule. The "Mad Money" host said he'll be watching Zoom Video's report Monday evening to see whether the stock may be a buy now. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the...
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
pulse2.com

Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Hemisphere Media Group announcing that due to market conditions, the company has elected to withdraw its previously announced common stock offering, effective immediately.
pulse2.com

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer presented at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
pulse2.com

Varex Imaging (VREX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. 4QFY21 Summary.
pulse2.com

Kohl’s (KSS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. These...
pulse2.com

Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) – a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage – increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Enthusiast Gaming announcing that Unique Visitor traffic to its digital media property in the US reached an all-time high in October 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent third-party measurement firm.
pulse2.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS): $145 Price Target From B. Riley

The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. These are the details. The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. And B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis increased the price target from $130 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
