The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: TMBR) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: TMBR) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Timber Pharmaceuticals announcing that it will host a conference call for investors and shareholders to discuss the positive topline results from its recently completed Phase 2b CONTROL Study of Congenital Ichthyosis for its lead asset TMB-001. This call will be hosted by Timber’s CEO John Koconis and Chief Medical Officer Alan Mendelsohn, M.D.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO