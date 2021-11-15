Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Stock: $12 Price Target From Needham
pulse2.com
6 days ago
The shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) have received a $12 price target from Needham. These are the details. The shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) have received a $12 price target from Needham. And Needham Company analyst Rajvindra Gill increased the price target from $10 while maintaining a “Strong Buy” rating on...
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
The shares of ZTO Express Inc (NYSE: ZTO) have received a $36 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of ZTO Express Inc (NYSE: ZTO) have received a $36 price target from BofA. And BofA analyst Fan Tso upgraded ZTO Express to “Buy” from “Neutral” while increasing the price target from $31.
The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) – a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage – increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Enthusiast Gaming announcing that Unique Visitor traffic to its digital media property in the US reached an all-time high in October 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent third-party measurement firm.
The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results.
The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: RAAS) – a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China – increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) increased by over 12% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: LGHL) – an operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives – increased by over 12% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Lion Group Holding announcing it signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong New Full Rich Ltd. Under the investment agreement, the two parties will cooperate to construct and operate an encrypted digital currency mine project in Tajikistan through Ganj Technology, a company owned by New Full Rich.
The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. Investors are responding negatively to Alibaba posting lower-than-expected second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of 200.69 billion...
The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) increased by 11.96% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. 4QFY21 Summary.
The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., the company’s founder, president and chief executive officer presented at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.
The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. These are the details. The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. And B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis increased the price target from $130 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) – a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors responding negatively to Amtech Systems reporting the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.
The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter and the authorization by its board of directors of a $100 million share repurchase program.
The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) – a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America – increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to EZCORP announcing the results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2021.
Health care is poised to benefit from a shift toward more defensive sectors. These five stocks have strong balance sheets, attractive dividend yields and improved cost structures. With even moderate appreciation in the shares prices, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
Comments / 0