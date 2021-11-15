ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock: $37 Price Target From R.F. Lafferty

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) have received a price target of $37 from R.F. Lafferty. These are the details. The shares of Luminar Technologies...

The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Covid Market Scares Are Buying Opportunities

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the slate of corporate earnings reports that are during next week's holiday-altered trading schedule. The "Mad Money" host said he'll be watching Zoom Video's report Monday evening to see whether the stock may be a buy now. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the...
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
pulse2.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Stock: Why The Priced Surged Today

The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Identified Technologies has been awarded a multi-year site management drone-mapping contract for a US Army Corps of Engineers project based in Florida.
pulse2.com

Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EGLX) – a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage – increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Enthusiast Gaming announcing that Unique Visitor traffic to its digital media property in the US reached an all-time high in October 2021, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent third-party measurement firm.
pulse2.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) increased by over 9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to NVIDIA’s third quarter ended October 31, 2021. These are the highlights:. — Record revenue...
pulse2.com

Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: HMTV) increased by 25.31% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Hemisphere Media Group announcing that due to market conditions, the company has elected to withdraw its previously announced common stock offering, effective immediately.
