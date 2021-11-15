Kevin Durant, Nets Snap Thunder Streak in Paycom Center

In another tumultuous return to Oklahoma City, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant poured on 33 points on 17 shots to lead the Nets, 120-96, over Oklahoma City in Paycom Center on Sunday night.

Durant’s performance snapped the four-game win streak of the scrappy Thunder.

Despite solid outputs from guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, OKC couldn’t match Brooklyn on the offensive end.

Gilgeous-Alexander had another fiery third quarter, pouring on 14 points to finish with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Dort got off to a quick start, scoring 11 in the first quarter. He finished with 20 on 8-for-11 shooting to continue his upward trend on the offensive end.

Oklahoma City had no answer for Brooklyn guard Patty Mills off the bench, who scored 29 points on a white-hot 9-for-12 shooting from 3-point land. Center LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points.

Aleksej Pokusevski had a productive night off the bench, adding eight points, six rebounds, one assist and one block.

In the first quarter, Brooklyn took command quickly, stifling blows from Dort to hold onto a 5-point lead. They extended it in the second, outscoring the young Thunder 31-23.

In the second half of play, the Nets extended their lead in both quarters to coast to their third straight win.

Oklahoma City cut the lead to just 10 in the final quarter, but a quick outburst from Durant and Mills would effectively end the would-be comeback.

With the loss, Oklahoma City falls to 5-7.

They’ll look to get back in the win column on Monday, Nov. 14 with a 7 p.m. matchup agains the Miami Heat.

