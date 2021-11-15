ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals rout Penguins 6-1 in Crosby’s return

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Brock McGinn (23) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

WASHINGTON — Garnet Hathaway scored his third goal in two games, Alex Ovechkin added two assists and the Washington Capitals spoiled Sidney Crosby’s return, routing the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1.

Martin Fehervary, Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, which won its fourth straight game and pulled even with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals also trail Florida by a point for the NHL lead.

Jake Guentzel scored in the first period for the Penguins, who got Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin back from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan was also back from protocol.

hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on Crosby-less Penguins

It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
SportsGrid

Sidney Crosby to join the Penguins on Sunday

Sidney Crosby is expected to join the team in Washington before the game Sunday, PensInsideScoop.com reports. Crosby has missed the last four games for the Penguins due to COVID-19, but it looks like he will return Sunday versus the Capitals. Crosby has only played one game this season as he missed the beginning of the season due to wrist surgery over the summer. Crosby has only played one game this season, and he was scoreless with a rating of minus-3.
atlanticcitynews.net

Penguins activate Sidney Crosby, 3 others from COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated superstar captain Sidney Crosby from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the host Washington Capitals. Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel were also activated from the protocol for Pittsburgh, which assigned forward Drew O'Connor, defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Juuso Riikola and goaltender Louis Domingue to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
PensBurgh

Recap: Pens look tired and get blown out by Capitals 6-1

There’s still no Evgeni Malkin, obviously, but otherwise the Penguins unveil a lineup with no other injuries/illnesses for the first time this season! That’s progress, people! Welcome back Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Mike Sullivan and welcome back again Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel. First period. Just a few minutes in...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins end road trip in disheartening fashion with 6-1 loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON — Now is the time for the Penguins to get themselves in gear. They took back-to-back drubbings over the weekend, their quick two-game road trip ending Sunday with a disheartening 6-1 loss against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. They have now lost seven of their last nine games.
FanSided

Washington Capitals annihilate the Penguins

The Washington Capitals completed a perfect D.C. sports day. After the Washington Football Team took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the city was eager to see what the Caps can do in the nightcap game. They not only beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was complete domination. The...
Yardbarker

Sidney Crosby: Penguins need 'to find some desperation'

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL season at 3-0-2. They did so without captain Sidney Crosby in the lineup, as the superstar missed the start of the campaign after having wrist surgery on Sept. 8. Crosby made his season debut on Oct. 30 but then became one of eight Pittsburgh players, along with coach Mike Sullivan, to miss time because of the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 34-year-old was on the ice for this past Sunday's 6-1 loss to the rival Washington Capitals that dropped the Penguins to 5-5-4.
Buffalo News

Sabres game day: Latest road test is a meeting with Sidney Crosby's Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Don Granato knows the momentum swing will occur Tuesday night in PPG Paints Arena. It's inevitable, especially on the road against a talented opponent. The Buffalo Sabres' success, or lack thereof, will hinge on how they respond. The Penguins have allowed six goals in each of their past two games, including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Washington Capitals.
NHL

Crosby scores first goal of season for Penguins in win against Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Bell Centre on Thursday. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Teddy Blueger had two goals and an assist, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-4), which ended a three-game losing streak.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber is just one of many intriguing MLB free agents this offseason. The veteran slugger is expected to command quite a bit of interest from teams around the league over the next few weeks. Already, it sounds like he’s drawn the attention of one of his former clubs. Schwarber,...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Capitals dominate Penguins 6-1 to stretch their winning streak to four

WASHINGTON - When the Washington Capitals are rolling, the signs are obvious. First, expect electric play from their superstars. Then, there will be secondary scoring from further down the lineup. Tack on some crucial saves and steady defense, and Washington can't ask for much more. The Capitals checked all of...
KEYT

Penguins star Crosby, coach Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak. Captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are expected to rejoin the team in Washington after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan followed them a day later. A total of eight Penguins players have spent time in the protocol since the season began.
chatsports.com

The Beat Goes On: Capitals Pound Passionless Penguins 6-1

The Penguins didn’t seem to expend a whole lot of energy during last night’s embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Capitals, so I won’t waste a whole lot of keyboard describing the fiasco. Except to say that in a big game against arguably our most bitter rival, we came out flat as the proverbial pancake and pretty much stayed unleavened throughout the night. I think I displayed more passion yelling invectives at the TV screen than our boys did on the ice, but I digress.
chatsports.com

Crosby, Dumoulin, Pettersson, Ruhwedel available vs. Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Penguins will have Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, and Chad Ruhwedel available to be back in the lineup Sunday night against the Capitals, Mike Sullivan announced in his pregame media availability. Crosby and Dumoulin will be playing in their first games since testing positive for...
