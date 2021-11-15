ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Driver dies after losing control of car while turning, police say

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is dead after she lost control of the car she was driving on Sunday, Nov. 14, according...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-10 causes crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-10 East near Prairieville caused a head-on collision on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to emergency responders. Traffic reports showed it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Emergency officials reported at least one person was injured in the crash.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

8 killed in overnight crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, LSP says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people died overnight in three South Central Louisiana vehicle crashes caused by suspected drunk drivers, the Louisiana State Police said. The unrelated crashes occurred Friday night near Houma in Terrebonne Parish and early Saturday morning near the community of Chackbay in Lafourche Parish and near Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baton Rouge man killed in Livingston Parish crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man died in a car crash in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Officials report on Nov. 20, shortly after 7:30 a.m., LSP responded to a two vehicle crash on LA 16 north of LA 1033. Authorities have...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
City
Greenwell Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Police search for man accused of shooting at people during argument

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of shooting at two people, hitting one of them, in Gonzales in April. The Gonzales Police Department said Charles Johnson Jr., 20, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Investigators said he...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Man arrested on drug charges, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges, according to police. Officials report BRPD arrested Eddie Turner, 41, after executing a search warrant in the 9400 block of Avis Ave. Nov. 17. According to a spokesman with BRPD, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another injured in Plaquemine shooting

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and two injured after a shooting in Plaquemine on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Deputies identified the victim as Shelby Williams, 37. They added they were called out to the corner of Barrow Street and Dennis Street for...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Brpd
WAFB

Arrest made in fatal shooting on Harry Drive, police say

UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Harry Drive, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police arrested Peter Chambers, 33 on Nov. 17, authorities have confirmed. Police say investigators believe Chambers is connected in the death of Eric McCray that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in arson on Kleinpeter Road, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a house fire that happened early Monday, Nov. 16. The fire Brownsfield Fire Department initially responded to the fire around 3:32 a.m. in the 6100 block of Kleinpeter Road. Brownsfield firefighters later contacted investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAFB

2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, two people were shot at The Reserve at White Oak apartments on South Harrells Ferry Rd. At this time emergency officials believe it was domestic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy