Since the first one back in May 1909, Picnic Day has become one of the headline events for UC Davis and the greater Davis community. Nearly 2,200 people attended the days’ festivities. Since then, as of 2018’s celebration, that number has ballooned as the annual open house now attracts tens of thousands of people from all over California, looking to take a peek at what various departments at the university have to offer.

DAVIS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO