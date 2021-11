We have something called “The Mercyhurst Experience” and it is described in different ways, from our mission-driven culture to the sheer beauty of our campus. Part of that experience is in the amenities students seek, and high on that list is a student union that beckons everyone to come on in and sit a spell. For years, the Great Room of the union – albeit attractive – has just missed the mark, said MSG President Nick Brodfuehrer. For starters, there’s an echo, which makes it hard to hear conversations; the lighting is insufficient; and the furniture is neither comfortable nor functional.

ERIE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO