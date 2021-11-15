ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaiser Members Brace for Possible Strike by Pharmacists

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser Permanente negotiated a deal with many...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

sjvsun.com

Sympathy strikes on tap for Kaiser Permanente despite agreements

Although Kaiser Permanente recently reached an agreement with several labor unions, some of those unions are still going on a sympathy strike this week in support of another union that is still negotiating with the health care provider, in turn temporarily shutting down some services. Last Saturday, Kaiser struck a...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Thousands of Kaiser Employees Walk with Engineers in Sympathy Strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — After avoiding a couple of strikes from Kaiser Permanente workers this week, thousands of workers are walking off the job for sympathy strikes. Tens of thousands of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) members are joined by OPEIU Local 29, IFPTE Local 20 in a sympathy strike to demand that Kaiser agrees to a fair contract with the Local 39 Operating Engineers.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
#Pharmacists
San Francisco Examiner

Kaiser workers walk picket lines with striking engineers

Union members representing Kaiser Permanente’s mental health professionals, nurses, optometrists, pharmacists and others plan to walk the picket line Thursday and Friday in sympathy with striking engineers. Local 39 IUOE operating engineers and union members have been on strike for the last two months amid contract negotiations, citing alleged unfair...
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser prepares for workers to join engineers in sympathy strike

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is preparing for a strike by potentially tens of thousands of workers in Northern California. Kaiser and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists announced a tentative agreement Nov. 15 for a new three-year contract for pharmacists in Northern California. Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions also reached a tentative four-year contract Nov. 13, averting a strike by alliance unions.
OAKLAND, CA
sjvsun.com

Kaiser, unions agree to deals to avert multiple strikes

Kaiser Permanente and multiple unions have agreed to new deals to avert impending strikes for the nation’s largest nonprofit healthcare provider. Saturday, Kaiser and the Alliance of Health Care Unions struck a tentative, four-year deal to cover 50,000 employees. The agreement built-in across-the-board wage increases each year through 2025 for...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
kauainownews.com

Kaiser Permanente, Union Strike Deal to Stave Off Pending Healthcare Strike

It turns out that Hawai´i healthcare workers won’t be striking against Kaiser Permanente later this month. The Unite Here Local 5 union in Hawai´i canceled its planned strike against the national medical provider following the announcement of a new four-year agreement on Saturday, according to a report from Hawai´i News Now on Sunday.
HEALTH
Columbian

Kaiser Permanente strike narrowly averted

Kaiser Permanente management and union officials reached a tentative agreement at the bargaining table over the weekend, narrowly averting a strike that was slated to begin Monday. Some 3,200 Kaiser employees in Southwest Washington and Oregon were prepared to strike, joining 52,000 Kaiser employees overall. Kaiser and The Alliance of...
ADVOCACY
KTVU FOX 2

Kaiser pharmacy strike canceled; tentative agreement reached

OAKLAND, Calif. - Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative agreement early Monday for a new 3-year contract in Northern California, averting a planned strike, the medical organization said. The tentative agreement give pharmacists wage increases, low copays and no further takeaways, generous retirement benefits and...
ECONOMY
Regal Courier

Kaiser strike averted as unions, workers reach agreement

About 35,000 workers across multiple states were set to walk off the job on Monday before the agreement was reached.The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals announced Saturday that Kaiser Permanente and health care unions have reached an agreement to narrowly avert a strike, keeping thousands of local health care workers at their posts. About 35,000 workers across multiple states were set to walk off the job Monday, Nov. 15, before the agreement was reached. The agreement grants workers wage increases, racial justice improvements and language to address the staffing crisis, according to a release from OFNHP. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
cbslocal.com

Kaiser Permanente, Workers Reach Tentative Deal To Avoid Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A tentative deal was reached Saturday between Kaiser Permanente and union leaders that will prevent a strike by thousands of nurses and other health care workers who were planning to hit the picket line Monday at Kaiser facilities across Southern California and beyond. Kaiser and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kaiser nurses prepare to strike on Monday

Nurses at California-based Kaiser Permanente, once known for having one of the country’s better labor-management structures, are preparing to go on strike. The 34,000 health care workers say they risked their lives during the pandemic but are angry at what they say are low raises and steep pay cuts of 26 percent for new employees.
LABOR ISSUES
kezi.com

Kaiser workers avoid strike 2 days before deadline

PORTLAND, Oregon — Kaiser Permanente and its employees reached a tentative agreement on a new contract on Saturday, avoiding a strike two days before the deadline. The new contract comes after months of negotiations and it includes wage increases, racial justice language and language to address the staffing crisis, according to a news release from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals (OFNHP). The OFNHP is the union that represents Kaiser workers in Oregon and Washington.
PORTLAND, OR
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Kaiser braces for strike that could see 100,000 workers walk off job

Kaiser Permanente is bracing for a potentially crippling strike as nearly 27,000 Southern California workers plan to walk off the job Monday, Nov. 15 in protest of understaffing and wage cuts for new hires they say will worsen the problem. The Alliance of Health Care Unions, which represents more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA

