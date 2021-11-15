Kaiser Members Brace for Possible Strike by Pharmacists

About 35,000 workers across multiple states were set to walk off the job on Monday before the agreement was reached.The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals announced Saturday that Kaiser Permanente and health care unions have reached an agreement to narrowly avert a strike, keeping thousands of local health care workers at their posts. About 35,000 workers across multiple states were set to walk off the job Monday, Nov. 15, before the agreement was reached. The agreement grants workers wage increases, racial justice improvements and language to address the staffing crisis, according to a release from OFNHP. A D...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO