Gadsden, AL

Craig Ford announces his bid for Gadsden mayor, cites experience and passion

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 6 days ago

Gadsden native Craig Ford says he will run for mayor, hoping to use his experience and passion for the community to bring new opportunities to the city.

“I am running for mayor because I believe strongly that our community needs experienced and effective leadership as we move into an uncertain future,” Ford said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “I was proud to champion jobs and education when I represented our community in Montgomery and I’ll put that same focus and results-oriented attitude to work if elected mayor.

"I will work to unify the City of Gadsden to help promote economic development, a quality educational system and take advantage of our natural resources. With the closing of Goodyear, my priority will be to bring good paying clean jobs to our city," he said.

Ford served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2000 to 2018, and was House Minority Leader from 2010 to 2016. He noted in the release that he was named Most Outstanding Legislator twice by his colleagues.

He owns Ford Insurance and The Messenger, a weekly newspaper.

.

Ford is an officer in the Alabama National Guard, and said he's been honored for his support of first responders (firefighters' "Golden Axe" award), those with disabilities and aging Alabamians (membership in Senior Citizens Hall of Fame).

He said his passion for education is a family commitment; his wife, Gwen Glover Ford, teaches at Gadsden State Community College.

“Our community is at a crossroads, especially when it comes to the future of jobs,” he said. “Our children deserve to inherit a Gadsden that is strong, unified and built for the future. If elected mayor, I’ll work every day to make that happen.”

Gadsden, AL
