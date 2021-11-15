ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

PET OF THE WEEK: Extremely loving lap cat Elma is an attention seeker

By Times Staff Report
The Gadsden Times
 6 days ago
Elma is the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center's Pet of the Week for Nov. 15.

She's 2 years old and is extremely loving, according to shelter officials. She prefers to sit in someone's lap all day and receive attention.

Shelter officials say she's currently an office cat, but would do better in a home where she's the only feline.

Come meet her at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden. Her adoption fee is $50. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 256-442-1347.

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

