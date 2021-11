Will Rogers officially holds two Mississippi State passing records. In the Bulldogs’ dominant win over the quarterback finished with 391 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers push him to 4,113 yards and 34 touchdowns on the season, both Mississippi State single-season records. He surpasses Dak Prescott, who previously set both records in 2015 (3,793 yards and 29 touchdowns). Although Bryce Young and Matt Corral might get most of the recognition, it is Rogers who leads the SEC in passing yardage.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO