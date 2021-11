Nine weeks from now, the 2021 NFL regular season will come to an end. Either the Raiders will have overcome a series of damaging, self-inflicted, off-the-field wounds and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016, or they will have extended to 19 their number of seasons with only one playoff appearance. Coming off a bye, with a 5-2 record and 10 games remaining, we assess the state of the franchise as it continues its second season in Las Vegas.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO