Who knows what to expect from the Cleveland Browns as their season reaches Week 9 today with them in jeopardy of slipping under the .500 mark. Their 15-10 loss at home to Pittsburgh last Sunday halted any momentum they'd picked up by beating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football (that seems like months ago now). That left the Browns at 4-4 and losers of three of their last four games (their three-game winning streak earlier this season seems even longer ago).

