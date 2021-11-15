ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Historic church building damaged by vandals in Warrick Co.

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynnville, Ind. (WFIE) - The vandalism of a nearly 130 year old church building is under investigation near Lynnville. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says Mt....

www.14news.com

Comments / 3

thomas
5d ago

Sad sad sad… of coarse someone will say,”there’s just nothing for kids to do”… these individuals need to have their names released, put them in front of the parade, and be given a harsh sentence. This has to be stopped.

Reply
2
Nancy Beshears
5d ago

that's a shame . when I first moved to boonville my husband had showed me that church and I just loved it and it's surroundings we're beautiful. There was a box with food it in and on the box was a note that plainly ask u to not destroy the place but do take an item if in need .But we never did take from box I just always love visiting the church. it's quite a shame people just can't leave churches alone .

Reply
2
