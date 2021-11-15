ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

National Weather Service confirms tornados touched down across CT, RI Saturday night

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHFh5_0cwkH7iY00
Hellacious storm rolling through Cheshire

BOSTON — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that Saturday’s severe storms produced tornados that touched down in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.

According to the NWS, right before 5 PM Saturday evening the first tornado, an EF-1, touched down in Stonington, CT. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour

The tornado uprooted more than 70 trees, ripped a gutter off a home, and lifted several trampolines from homes. There were no injuries.

The tornado continued northeast into Westerly, RI where 20 trees were uprooted.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds 86 to 110 miles-per-hour.

The second tornado, an EF-0, touched down in North Kingstown, RI just before 5:20 PM and traveled 1.5 miles into Wickford, Rhode Island, according to the NWS.

Multiple power poles were snapped in half by the tornado, and one home was damaged by a fallen tree. There were also no injuries reported from this tornado.

A third tornado was confirmed late Sunday night by the NWS. It touched down in Plainfield, CT and traveled to Foster, RI. It did some damage along its 6-mile path and has also been rated an EF-0.

An EF-0 tornado has wind speeds 65 to 85 miles-per-hour. We saw those winds in the nor’easter just a few weeks ago!

In addition, there were tornados confirmed in Branford and Cheshire, CT as well as several in New York, including on Long Island.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal

Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scituate, MA
City
Plainfield, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Long Island#Extreme Weather#Se Ct
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy