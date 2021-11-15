National Weather Service confirms tornados touched down across CT, RI Saturday night

Hellacious storm rolling through Cheshire

BOSTON — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that Saturday’s severe storms produced tornados that touched down in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.

According to the NWS, right before 5 PM Saturday evening the first tornado, an EF-1, touched down in Stonington, CT. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour

The tornado uprooted more than 70 trees, ripped a gutter off a home, and lifted several trampolines from homes. There were no injuries.

The tornado continued northeast into Westerly, RI where 20 trees were uprooted.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds 86 to 110 miles-per-hour.

The second tornado, an EF-0, touched down in North Kingstown, RI just before 5:20 PM and traveled 1.5 miles into Wickford, Rhode Island, according to the NWS.

Multiple power poles were snapped in half by the tornado, and one home was damaged by a fallen tree. There were also no injuries reported from this tornado.

A third tornado was confirmed late Sunday night by the NWS. It touched down in Plainfield, CT and traveled to Foster, RI. It did some damage along its 6-mile path and has also been rated an EF-0.

An EF-0 tornado has wind speeds 65 to 85 miles-per-hour. We saw those winds in the nor’easter just a few weeks ago!

In addition, there were tornados confirmed in Branford and Cheshire, CT as well as several in New York, including on Long Island.

