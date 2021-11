US engineer Jacobs has won two waste management contracts from Czech Republic utility conglomerate Cez for the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. Jacobs will solidify 250 tonnes of low and intermediate-level sludge, currently held in storage tanks at the plant. These will be placed in 200 litre drums for long-term storage. The company will use its Sial technology, which allows for the on-site, room temperature conditioning of radioactive waste.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO