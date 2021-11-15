ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers’ Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 Sunday night. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which won in St. Louis for the first time since Dec. 5, 2018....

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Photos: Blues defeated by Oilers 5-4 at home

The St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 5-4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Blues record falls to 8-4-2 for the season and the Oilers improve to 11-3-0.
NHL
NHL roundup: Oilers score late to defeat Blues

Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.
NHL
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Exciting 5-4 Win Over the Blues

In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto ‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
NHL
Another late-game crusher for Blues in 5-4 loss to Oilers

For the second night in a row, the Blues wiped out a two-goal deficit, showing determination and resiliency. For the second night in a row, overtime seemed imminent. And yet, for the second night in a row, the Blues came away empty-handed. Without a point. This time it was a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
NHL
