ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings’ defense rides next-man-up attitude against Chargers

By Editorials
INFORUM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, Calif. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks set the tone on defense early on against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. His sack on the first defensive series of the game sent a direct message to the Chargers that the Vikings may have been shorthanded on defense, but they...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites against the Vikings at home

After their close 27-24 victory over the Eagles on Sunday evening, the Chargers have opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings next week at home in SoFi Stadium, per Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 52.5. The Vikings are 3-5 on the season and are coming off their...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens look to move past their defensive woes against talented Vikings offense

If the Ravens could count on any aspect of their team going into this season, it was supposed to be their pass defense. They had prioritized their secondary for years, spending tens of millions of dollars to sign or reach extensions with defensive backs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark. Every spring, they had attempted to add depth in the draft. If anything, they began training ...
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

Next man up: Bhardwaj makes his presence known for Vikings

Among athletic teams, the phrase “next man up” has become as much of a mantra as it has a reminder. Thinking you are ready when your opportunity arises is one thing. Stepping in and actually doing the job at an elite level is another. Cole Bhardwaj has proven that no...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Chargers: Initial injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (triceps) Again, Barr misses the first practice session of the week. . .and, again, Michael Pierce is sitting things out. It certainly sounds like Pierce isn’t really that close to coming back, which again begs the question of why the team didn’t simply place him on injured reserve back when this all started.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point. The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Which player is your X-factor against the Vikings?

As we do every Friday, I want to hear from you all about one player you believe needs to play a big role in this Sunday game against the Vikings. Which player do you feel needs to have a notable game in order for the Chargers to have their best chance at coming out on top?
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

5-4 WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Entering Week 10, the Browns quietly ranked sixth overall in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Their romp over Cincinnati showcased a finally healthy secondary that picked off Joe Burrow twice and held freaky rookie pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase to just 49 yards through the air. Firmly under the microscope after the exodus of Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield played his finest football of the year and showed that Cleveland still has juice deep with a 60-yard scoring shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The game also saw Nick Chubb ice the Bengals with 137 yards on the ground, but the rumbling wonder's status is up in the air for this weekend due to a trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Chubb isn't cleared by Sunday, backup D'Ernest Johnson will get the chance to play hero again after ripping Denver for 146 yards at 6.6 yards per pop in Week 7. New England rides into Sunday on a three-game win streak, the product of football's fifth-best defensive DVOA and sound play from blossoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick wants to limit Cleveland on the ground and force Mayfield to win the game with his arm. Were Chubb a green light, I'd flat out predict a Browns win. Either way, Cleveland has the better roster, one that plays its best football under coach Kevin Stefanski when the chips are down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (knee) questionable for Chargers' Week 10 contest against Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) is listed as questionable on Week 10's injury report. Allen's status is in limbo after the Chargers' wideout participated in consecutive limited sessions. In a potential matchup against a Minnesota Vikings' unit rated third in pass defense, our models project Allen to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings' path to victory against the Chargers centers on Dalvin Cook

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — In my pregame post before the Vikings-Ravens game last week, I pointed out that while the Ravens were favorites for a lot of obvious reasons, the Vikings had a path to victory and should be able to score plenty of points. The Vikings had a chance to...
NFL
chatsports.com

A brief look at Vikings/Chargers history

The Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers have not seen a lot of each other over the years, playing in separate conferences and only getting together every few years for the most part. The series between the teams has been pretty evenly split, with Minnesota’s most recent victory giving them the overall lead. Let’s take a look back at the history between these two clubs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
purplePTSD.com

Vikings List of Inactives vs. Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings have listed their inactive players ahead of their late afternoon matchup in LA vs. the Chargers. After they moved Michael Pierce to the IR on Saturday, it is a bit of a shorter list of names, with just three players being carried. The three players are QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and LB Anthony Barr.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Will Be Quietly Shorthanded vs. Chargers

If the Minnesota Vikings plan to tally their win-loss record 4-5 on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, they’ll have to do it with a quietly understaffed depth chart. Because the injuries steadily accumulated amid the first half of the season — and probably because the team isn’t playing very well — there isn’t really any shock value on the sheer number of Vikings injuries.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Chargers: Three questions for Week 10

At 3-5, Minnesota has a lot of question marks. The Chargers, at 5-3 and atop a difficult AFC West, appear to have a lot of things figured out in 2021. Minnesota’s season is currently spiraling. Who will be healthy for the Vikings in Week 10? Minnesota had some key players on the injury report Wednesday. What changes will the team start to make — in terms of personnel decisions — if the Vikings continue to lose games in 2021?
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Led by Eric Kendricks, Vikings defense stifles Justin Herbert and Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Eric Kendricks makes himself at home in the Chargers' arenas, and Sunday's 27-20 win in the spacious SoFi Stadium was no different as the Vikings linebacker spearheaded the shutdown of a potent Chargers offense. The Vikings' shorthanded defense – down five Week 1 starters – grounded Chargers...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy