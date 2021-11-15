ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Winner’s bag: Phil Mickelson at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson won the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions this Sunday. The win marks Mickelson’s fourth win in just six starts on the tour, adding on to the 51-year-old’s historic 2021 PGA Championship victory this summer. Mickelson has been a strong proponent of longer-length...

golf.com

