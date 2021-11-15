Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores again in Sunday's loss

The huddle broke with a very specific play call. It was Week 5, and the Chargers trailed the Browns 42-41 with 1:38 left and the ball at Cleveland’s 3-yard line. Running back Austin Ekeler had converted a third-and-2 with an 8-yard run the play before, staying inbounds to force the Browns to exhaust their last timeout. Now Ekeler was going to take a handoff and stop short of the goal line—no más—to waste more clock before Los Angeles attempted a game-winning field goal. But at the line of scrimmage, Cleveland safety John Johnson III began pushing Ekeler forward. Some other Browns defenders then dragged him in for the go-ahead score. The Chargers had taken the lead, but confusion lingered in SoFi Stadium.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO