ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores again in Sunday's loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Ekeler carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards and caught three of six targets for 15 yards...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Austin Ekeler’s Beautiful Fantasy

The huddle broke with a very specific play call. It was Week 5, and the Chargers trailed the Browns 42-41 with 1:38 left and the ball at Cleveland’s 3-yard line. Running back Austin Ekeler had converted a third-and-2 with an 8-yard run the play before, staying inbounds to force the Browns to exhaust their last timeout. Now Ekeler was going to take a handoff and stop short of the goal line—no más—to waste more clock before Los Angeles attempted a game-winning field goal. But at the line of scrimmage, Cleveland safety John Johnson III began pushing Ekeler forward. Some other Browns defenders then dragged him in for the go-ahead score. The Chargers had taken the lead, but confusion lingered in SoFi Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Vikings#Fantasy#Steelers#American Football
Pats Pulpit

Fantasy Football: A.J. Dillon’s time has come, while Austin Ekeler worries grow

Week 10 of the NFL season largely felt like another low scoring fantasy week. Either way, we march on as the fantasy playoffs continue to approach. So, let’s jump right into this week’s key takeaways. Worries about Austin Ekeler?... While a combined 26.1 fantasy points over the past two week...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend goes behind ‘frenemy’ lines on Patriots game day

Sophie Scott kicked off Patriots game day by dining in “frenemy” territory. On Sunday, the girlfriend of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones shared a video of herself clinking glasses with Abby Lutzenkirchen, who is the fiancée of Browns tight end Miller Forristall, a former teammate of Jones’ at the University of Alabama.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Confused By Troy Aikman’s Admission

NFL fans were pretty confused by the on-air apology from FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman during Thursday night’s game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster was on the call for Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets. Late in the second quarter of Thursday...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy