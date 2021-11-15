Chargers' Keenan Allen: Falls short of century mark Sunday

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are going into what seems like a “must win” game in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-5). The offense has been pedestrian at best the last two weeks while the defense showed some life against the Patriots last week. They face a dangerous Eagles team without...
PHILADELPHIA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley understood why wide receiver Keenan Allen unloaded nine year’s worth of frustration into one somber postgame news conference last week. Allen said the Chargers were making similar mistakes from past seasons during their two-game losing streak. But Staley knew Allen wasn’t losing confidence in...
The Chargers’ injury report as of late is increasing in size as of late and that means it’s going in the opposite direction compared to what we’ve seen for most of this season so far. Players who weren’t practicing on Wednesday include Nasir Adderley, Keenan Allen, Michael Davis, Justin Jackson,...
Below are three takeaways from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Dustin Hopkins following the Week 9 game against Philadelphia. Keenan connection. Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert's connection was on full display Sunday in the Chargers' 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen chipped...
Wide receiver Keenan Allen played a vital role in helping the Chargers snap their two-game losing streak. As the Eagles sat in their zone coverage for nearly the entire contest, Allen went to town, finding the soft spots of the defense early and often. On 13 targets, Allen finished with...
Though listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Allen (knee) is expected to play in the contest according to coach Brandon Staley, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Allen didn't practice Wednesday, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Though Staley's optimism regarding the wideout's...
On Saturday, the Chargers announced the elevation of both wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of today’s game in Philadelphia. In another, worrisome move by the team, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell was added to the injury with a groin injury....
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) is listed as questionable on Week 10's injury report. Allen's status is in limbo after the Chargers' wideout participated in consecutive limited sessions. In a potential matchup against a Minnesota Vikings' unit rated third in pass defense, our models project Allen to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. He played 62 of 69 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards. Allen, who has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps this season, has 57 catches for...
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) 27-24 on Sunday. Hurts finished with 162 passing yards on 11-of-17 attempts with one touchdown. He also added 62 rushing yards on 10 carries. Hurts has now thrown less than 18 pass attempts in two straight games.
The storybook season of Carroll’s football team came to a sudden conclusion in the IHSAA 6A #2 Regional Championship game Friday night. On a windy and chilly night in Huntertown, the Chargers (10-2) were outmatched and outclassed by the no. 2 team in the state in the Westfield Shamrocks (11-1), falling behind 10-0 at halftime before being out scored by 13 points in the second half to fall 37-14.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson wanted to make it clear he wasn’t taunting Keenan Allen when he tossed a ball to him on the sideline. Justin Jefferson got caught up in an NFL-wide conversation about taunting penalties on Sunday. During their meeting in Los Angeles, the Vikings receiver tossed a...
The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on Sunday. Follow along with Chargers beat writer Gilbert Manzano from pregame to the final postgame interview:. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano and subscribe for Chargers updates all season long.
Davis (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings. Davis was unable to practice all week, so this is not surprising news. In his place, Asante Samuel and Tevaughn Campbell will be in line for an increased workload.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if Mason Rudolph will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. Tomlin added: “We’ll definitely leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the Lions game after testing positive for COVID-19. “I have no reservations” of playing Roethlisberger with...
