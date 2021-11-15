Chargers' Keenan Allen: Falls short of century mark Sunday

The storybook season of Carroll’s football team came to a sudden conclusion in the IHSAA 6A #2 Regional Championship game Friday night. On a windy and chilly night in Huntertown, the Chargers (10-2) were outmatched and outclassed by the no. 2 team in the state in the Westfield Shamrocks (11-1), falling behind 10-0 at halftime before being out scored by 13 points in the second half to fall 37-14.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO