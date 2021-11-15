ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Falls short of century mark Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen caught eight of 11 targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

Chargers WR Keenan Allen lets out frustrations on Eagles’ secondary

PHILADELPHIA — Chargers coach Brandon Staley understood why wide receiver Keenan Allen unloaded nine year’s worth of frustration into one somber postgame news conference last week. Allen said the Chargers were making similar mistakes from past seasons during their two-game losing streak. But Staley knew Allen wasn’t losing confidence in...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Adderley, Allen sat out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers’ injury report as of late is increasing in size as of late and that means it’s going in the opposite direction compared to what we’ve seen for most of this season so far. Players who weren’t practicing on Wednesday include Nasir Adderley, Keenan Allen, Michael Davis, Justin Jackson,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Steelers#Vikings#Veteran#American Football
chargers

Three Takeaways: How Did Keenan Allen 'Come Up Big' for Bolts in Win Over Eagles?

Below are three takeaways from Sunday's postgame press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Dustin Hopkins following the Week 9 game against Philadelphia. Keenan connection. Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert's connection was on full display Sunday in the Chargers' 27-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen chipped...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable, expected to play

Though listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Allen (knee) is expected to play in the contest according to coach Brandon Staley, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Allen didn't practice Wednesday, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Though Staley's optimism regarding the wideout's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers make trio of roster moves ahead of Sunday

On Saturday, the Chargers announced the elevation of both wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of today’s game in Philadelphia. In another, worrisome move by the team, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell was added to the injury with a groin injury....
NFL
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (knee) questionable for Chargers' Week 10 contest against Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) is listed as questionable on Week 10's injury report. Allen's status is in limbo after the Chargers' wideout participated in consecutive limited sessions. In a potential matchup against a Minnesota Vikings' unit rated third in pass defense, our models project Allen to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
NFL
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen didn’t practice Wednesday

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. He played 62 of 69 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards. Allen, who has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps this season, has 57 catches for...
NFL
infortwayne.com

Chargers fall to Westfield in regional championship game

The storybook season of Carroll’s football team came to a sudden conclusion in the IHSAA 6A #2 Regional Championship game Friday night. On a windy and chilly night in Huntertown, the Chargers (10-2) were outmatched and outclassed by the no. 2 team in the state in the Westfield Shamrocks (11-1), falling behind 10-0 at halftime before being out scored by 13 points in the second half to fall 37-14.
WESTFIELD, IN
Daily Breeze

Chargers fall to the Vikings: Live postgame updates

The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on Sunday. Follow along with Chargers beat writer Gilbert Manzano from pregame to the final postgame interview:. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano and subscribe for Chargers updates all season long.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Michael Davis: Will not play Sunday

Davis (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings. Davis was unable to practice all week, so this is not surprising news. In his place, Asante Samuel and Tevaughn Campbell will be in line for an increased workload.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Will Ben Roethlisberger play Sunday night vs. the Chargers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if Mason Rudolph will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. Tomlin added: “We’ll definitely leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger, who missed the Lions game after testing positive for COVID-19. “I have no reservations” of playing Roethlisberger with...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Sunday Night 7: Steelers vs. Chargers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the football fan...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy