‘Succession’ Episode 5 Recap: The Angry Vegetable vs. the Piss-Mad King

By Kevin Sullivan
 6 days ago
This week’s episode of Succession was a tense drama of technically complex financial dealings, and there’s no doubt one big question on everyone’s mind. So allow me to clear the air.

A bagatelle—as in “Your life is not a bagatelle”—is something of little value, substance, or importance; a trifle.

Got it? Great. Now let’s remember to take our meds and dive right in.

It’s shareholder meeting time. Yes, the long-teased gathering of Waystar-Royco investors that could decide whether the firm stays in the family is finally upon us. Pamphlets, sandwiches, lanyards, the foreboding need to pee abound! The portents of Logan’s decline later in the day begin as he’s leaving his apartment. It’s a classic example of Chevok’s piss. (If an elderly character is on medication and needs to use the bathroom in Act I, he’ll go piss-mad by Act III. Pretty standard stuff.)

The most basic understanding of the day’s events boil down to this: If Waystar can reach a settlement with Sandy and Stewy, they won’t have to open the matter to a shareholder vote and potentially lose control of the firm. But negotiations with the duo aren’t going so well. They aren’t making concessions and still push for four board seats. “Ridiculous!” Karl yells in outrage. “Full fat for them, corndogs and toenails for us.” The prospects on the vote aren’t looking good, either. On the bright side, Roman says that he and his siblings are all going to apply at the same Target branch, but Logan is hoping for a third option. He wants to know the status of his own extortion plot with the president. Ever since Shiv’s talk with Ravenhead, ATN has been running with a story about the president’s faulty memory and demanding tests.

Meanwhile, Kendall is arriving at the Marriott, eager to play puppet master, but also dealing with a case of Chevok’s bagel-eating rabbit. He knows that the vote is too close to call, which could spell disaster for his hopes of turning his crusade into a CEO pitch. Frank calls, cooking up his sweaty spaghetti, and informs Ken that Logan is ready to let this go to a vote. They plan to stay in touch throughout the day, keeping communications open—that is unless Frank is detained on stage for a few hours of sweaty, sweaty vamping.

But Ken is also working the other side too, swearing to Stewy that he wants a good deal for both of them. Kendall thinks he can see the bigger picture in all of this. Apparently Sandy and Stewy’s financing is wobbly, and they could lose $150 million if  things don’t go their way and they’re forced to walk. Everyone is afraid that Logan will purposefully take this to a vote and work his magic to sway shareholders.

And Kendall seems to get through because Sandy and Stewy tell Team Waystar that they want to talk settlement. Logan, however, is suspicious. “What do they know that we don’t know?” he asks, presumably before his UTI takes over. Everyone but Logan leaves to negotiate, while Frank gets “nailed to the cross” on stage. (This is only a slight exaggeration.) The offer is reasonable (three board seats, among some other less significant asks) until they get to the veto. Sandy, apparently suffering from syphilis if ATN is to be believed, wants the right to refuse any Roy family member taking over as CEO. It’s an immediate deal breaker for two of the Roys hoping to take over as CEO. One of them, Roman, asks how can they know that older Sandy is not a meat puppet. “I just do what my dad tells me, like you guys,” the younger Sandy says.

Karl likes the deal, and so does Gerri, much to Roman’s chagrin. He and Shiv hate it, and so does Logan. But this could be a landing space, which is apparently something that people who make deals say, and Sandy and Stewy are seen as very ready to deal. So as Frank heads out onto the stage, with Gerri’s speech in the prompter and Josh Aaronson in the crowd (good on Adrien Brody for showing up for a single crowd shot), the mood is tense but a deal is within sight…

…As long as no one goes piss-mad.

‘Twas a bad week for Greg, who while trying to avoid getting it in both ends, winds up in exactly that position. His apology to Kendall very quickly turns into what I believe is technically a burn notice. The DOJ has been too non-committal for Kendall’s liking, so he needs some red meat to throw them. Greg is taken aback, especially since Ken said that he would protect his source. “Let’s not he said-she said this,” Kendall says. “A lot of shit gets said.” Naturally, Greg has some questions. “How bad will the burning be?” But not to worry, Greggy. “They’ll probably just fuck you and chuck you to get the red meat.” So, not so bad. Of course, the alternative is dropping from the joint defense agreement.

Speaking of which, Ewan—”the best darn gramper out”—is not happy about Greg firing his good friend Roger Pugh, and as a result, he’s making some changes to his will. When Ewan passes away, the entirety of his fortune is going to Greenpeace, and Greg’s portion is going first. Greg demands to know why, and James Cromwell proves his status as a g.d. legend for the upteenth time. I mean, that pregnant pause before “Because you need to take yourself seriously, kid.” I want to live in that pause, wearing a comfy cardigan and a newsboy cap.

Sandy has one more proviso. To lock in a deal on the settlement, the Roys need to get rid of their private jets. A personal attack, wrapped in the guise of do-goodery? Hey, Sandy and Kendall should hang out! Logan, instead of making a call on the proviso, decides that he has to use the restroom and that Tom has to help him. When he returns, he has his answer. “Fuck ’em.” But considering the trajectory of his mental spiral, that just seems like a lizard brain reaction. Most of the gathered party doesn’t know exactly how to take the decision, but Roman shows how delusional he is when it comes to his daddy worship. “He’s gambling the company because he’s a fucking badass,” Roman says. Really pathetic. “He’s six moves ahead.” Shiv makes the “fuck ’em” call. “I just do what my dad tells me,” she tells young Sandy, happily parroting back her shade.

But whoops! Turns out that Logan is out of it. Tom is the one who makes the big discovery on a subsequent journey to the far-away bathroom. Of course, this is after he guesses that Logan got stuck in a zipper. “Hey, big man,” Tom says. “Did you get it caught? You don’t need me to hold the scepter.” Logan’s assistant, Kerry—who is watching from inside the conference hall—informs the group that he has a UTI, and Connor relays that the affliction can cause confusion in the elderly. Roman declares him “piss-mad,” and delightfully, that becomes the agreed-upon term for Logan’s state. The next logical question is how long has he been piss-mad? Did UTI brain inform his “fuck ’em”? Logan still wants to give his speech, but that’s impossible. Though Karl does make a good point. “It would be great to get the body up there,” he says.

When Kendall arrives to berate the team for not closing the deal, it’s clear that he’s less welcome than the imaginary cat under Logan’s chair. But his screaming about making a deal underlines that fact that they really do need to make a deal. So Shiv steps up—with a blessing from all those who aren’t piss-mad—and reaches out to the younger Sandy. The offer is a fourth seat on the board, allowing for an additional one of the Waystar side for someone (specifically) like Shiv, of course.

It’s in the middle of all of this chaos that the president calls. He’s pissed (not like Logan), and there’s no Logan to talk to him, though Connor is game to stand in. “I’ll talk to him, the little bitch,” he offers. Gerri suggests Roman is the closest they have to bootleg Logan, so he takes the call. The president isn’t running again, according to him because of the negative attention from his minor memory issue. The firm has lost their most powerful ally. But there is a bright side. “It’s kind of nice to know that we can puppetmaster the whole republic project,” Roman points out.

There isn’t much time to linger on national politics. Shiv reports back with the offer, and they all need to make a call. Logan is asleep and receiving fluids, so it’s up to all of them. But really, in the end, it comes down to Roman giving a nod to Shiv and the rest falling in line. There’s some celebrating, in which Tom reveals that he’s been tracking Shiv’s fertility, which is not horrible. It’s nice!

As Frank takes the stage to report the settlement, Kendall wanders out, sensing that his spotlight is fading and not even wearing a tie, as Tom points out in disgust. He calls for a moment of silence for the victims of the company. “He looks crazy,” Karolina says, “and I think that could be good for us.” Kendall says he’s starting a foundation for the victims, but what I’m really struck by here is how complex this character writing is. His whole arc this season is about how the moral high ground can be easily co-oped by the self-interested. Kendall has sought approval and acceptance from just about every other port. He’s basically trying out goodness as a matter of due diligence. How about the socially conscious? Will they love me?

The answer is looking like a solid “no,” especially as his mic is cut. Logan comes to just in time to hear the deal news and baselessly poo poo it. And to really make sure his second oldest son feels like a dipshit, Logan makes him wait in a hotel room for a meeting that’s never coming. Man, Kendall’s story just gets sadder and sadder. Let’s just hope that it’s true that if a doctor can do people, he can do rabbits.

SFGate

'Succession' Recap: Take a Hike

“The Beatles put out some of their best shit when they were suing each other, right?” Kendall argues midway through “Lion in the Meadow.” This, like a lot of Kendall’s bold pronouncements, gets some crucial details wrong — Paul technically didn’t sue John, George, and Ringo until after Abbey Road had been recorded, though he had already hired his own management and legal teams while making that final album with them. (Also, the individual Beatles all worked on some wonderful solo records during the lawsuit period.) But like a lot of Kendall’s bold pronouncements, it sounds pretty good in the moment, and is more applicable to this fab show than to the Fab Four.
ENTERTAINMENT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Succession' recap, Season 3, Episode 4: Can Kendall and Logan put on a good show?

Kendall wants to ratchet up his campaign against the family, but he's persuaded by Frank to participate in a meeting with Josh, an investor (played by Adrien Brody) who's trying to decide whether to stick with the Roys or throw in with Sandy and Stewy in their takeover bid. Out at Josh's estate, Logan and Kendall come face to face, and while they put on a good show for Josh, they are as bitter toward each other as you would expect. What's more, Logan's health continues to teeter, and his shaky condition scares Josh into aligning with Sandy and Stewy. Meanwhile, Tom is trying, pretty unsuccessfully, to come to terms with the idea of prison toilet wine, but he really isn't as ready to throw himself to the wolves as he thinks he is. Greg is gradually being sucked back into Logan's orbit, which, again, makes it seem like Kendall should maybe have sprung for that watch.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3 Episode 4, With Adrien Brody

Sean and Joanna are back to talk about the latest episode of Succession, “Lion in the Meadow.” They discuss Logan and Kendall’s tense reunion, as well as how Shiv might be in store for a rude awakening. Later, Joanna is joined by Adrien Brody to discuss his delightful guest appearance in this episode (55:00).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession Recap: Blood on the Beach

Need to catch up? Read our previous Succession recap here. Succession‘s Kendall and Logan put aside their differences to woo a jittery investor this week — or pretended to, at least. Kendall is riding high, watching news coverage of the FBI raid at Waystar’s offices. He doesn’t even mind that Logan has called Greg in for a meeting. (Greg assures him he’s “a sturdy birdie,” after all.) Ken phones into a Waystar executive meeting and thanks Shiv for the kind letter she sent out trashing his reputation. Frank chimes in to say that the raid has investors spooked, and a big fish named...
ENTERTAINMENT
WTTW - Chicago PBS

'Grantchester' Recap: Season 6 Episode 7

Leonard has received a letter in prison from Daniel, but he’s not responding—and it’s not just because his aggressive cellmate Joe Davies takes the letter and uses it to roll cigarettes. (Joe also steals Leonard’s shoes, forcing him to dine barefoot.) After Will witnesses a drunken Daniel yelling at a man in the pub who he says tried to blackmail him, and lamenting, “Why won’t he write to me?” Will goes to visit Leonard and asks. Leonard says he needs to time to reflect on his failings; he has sinned. Will tells him he has neither failed nor sinned.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: Uh oh, who pissed off CT?

Heading into this week's episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, I've got mixed feelings. Someone finally infiltrated Emerald and shook up the teams! Nice job, Amanda. But I'm still reeling from Ashley's unexplained and sudden exit. The Challenge and MTV are not commenting on the situation, and we only got Ashley's vague tweets to go off of, but having this mystery swept under the rug on the show is a hard pill to swallow both as a fan and as a professional who has written about this franchise for a long time. This season had so much potential to be a top tier entry but each week, something happens from unexplained exits to unfair dailies that favor bigger teams that keeps making it harder to watch. Hopefully the events of this week's episode has shaken up the dynamic of the house enough to make things fun to watch again. But a certain someone needs to be knocked down a peg for that to happen.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Chucky Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the first half of its debut season, ‘Chucky’ sets up the storylines of various new and old characters of the ‘Child’s Play‘ franchise, while the sixth episode sets them all on a collision course with one another. In the episode, Jake contacts Andy Barclay for help in dealing with Chucky. However, before Andy can arrive to lend a helping hand, Chucky strikes again and delivers what can be considered his most devastating blow to the teenagers. Without wasting any more time, allow us to dive into the episode’s events and break down the shocking ending of ‘Chucky’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo team up once again to discuss this week’s episode of Yellowstone. They break down a must-see dive bar shoot-out, parenting, and more. Plus, they discuss how Taylor Sheridan manages to be the busiest writer in TV. Host: Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo. Associate Producer: Lani...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Arcane episode 3 recap: An unrelenting whirlwind of violence

Netflix's Arcane is finally here, and we're recapping each of its episodes. Each Saturday until November 20, a new act containing three episodes will premiere on Netflix. You can read our review of Act 1, or check out our recap of episode 1 and episode 2. Until now, Arcane has...
TV SERIES
Robb Report

Home of the Week: From Designer Furniture to Fine Wine, This $47.5 Million Malibu Mansion Comes Fully Stocked and Move-In Ready

Top Malibu mansion developer Kirkor Suri wanted his latest offering, a spectacular hilltop estate overlooking Malibu’s Billionaires’ Beach, to feel like a five-star boutique hotel. So he equipped it with everything, right down to the kitchen sink. In fact, multiple kitchen sinks. Interior decorating-loving Suri, co-founder of Malibu Real Estate Investments, sweated every detail of every room, equipping each one with everything a buyer would ever need to move straight in. Every stick of furniture, piece of art, light fixture and side table tchotchke is included. That grand piano in the foyer, the cello in the entryway, the rows of bourbons...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines. Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas...
WORLD
Robb Report

Meet the ‘Explorer,’ the Jumbo Jet That Thinks It’s an Expedition Yacht

Talk about cross-pollination. Lufthansa Technik released a concept of a VIP jet cabin at this week’s Dubai Airshow that borrows heavily from the superyacht world, down to the name. The German design firm’s Explorer includes a foldout balcony, similar to many expedition yachts, as well as some wild technology on the interior that could turn the empty space into a disco, gym, or even a “mobility lounge” to transport land vehicles. “In yachting, multifunctional exploration vessels have now become a class in their own right,” said Wieland Timm, Lufthansa Technik’s head of sales for VIP and Special Mission Aircraft Services. “For this...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Sunreef’s Lavish New 96-Foot ‘Super Cat’ Has the Soul—and Amenities—of a Superyacht

Forget superyachts. Sunreef’s “super cat” is ready to prowl the high seas. After announcing the new 100 Sunreef Power back in May, the Polish shipyard unveiled images of the very first model on Wednesday. Measuring 96 feet from tip to tail, hull number one is the largest super cat of the fleet and has the finish of a traditional superyacht, according to Sunreef. “Sunreef Yachts is the only shipyard in the world to inject superyacht quality into multihull architecture,” founder and president Francis Lapp said in a statement. The multihull has been customized to reflect her new owner’s appreciation for classic design. Built...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

From Candles to Cookware, 23 Stylish Housewarming Gifts Holiday Hosts Will Love

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your chosen gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chose, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But housewarming gifts also reflect on your thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Jeff Gordon’s $42 Million Former Florida Estate Comes With a Private Beach and Its Own Car Museum

Not all homes have a spacious garage—even fewer have separate gallery space for displaying rare cars. A new listing in the Sunshine State has both. There’s a reason for that: The mansion was previously owned by NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. It’s now being listed for a whopping $42 million. The one-acre property is located in Highland Beach, a town that sits between Delray Beach and Boca Raton that’s part of the larger Palm Beach County area. It’s situated on a coast, naturally, and has 120 feet of private beach frontage. Gordon owned the home from the late 1990s until 2003. Years later,...
FLORIDA STATE
