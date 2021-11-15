Local Lompoc celebrity celebrates 100 years of life

A local Lompoc man is celebrating 100 years of a memorable life.

On Sunday, community members and the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club threw 100-year-old Dr. Forrest Stoll his milestone birthday party at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria.

Stoll has been a musician and trumpeter for most of his life. He played in the local Riptide Big Band with his son Greg for 6 years, becoming a renowned performer in the Lompoc and Santa Maria area. The Riptide Bid Band primarily performs for the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club, which recently received a grant to help support local musicians.

Before playing with Riptide, Stoll performed with the Allan Hancock band where his son worked as a conductor.

Stoll is also a Navy Veteran, serving as the skipper of coastal transport following World War II.

At his party, Stoll played with the band for the first time in years since the pandemic.

"Dr. Forrest is going to be having his 100th birthday on Nov. 22, so the band is going to celebrate with a party today, have a dance that's open to the public, and just invite everybody that knew Dr. Forrest in his time here," said Judy Linquist, manager of the Riptide Big Band.

He is celebrated by his many friends, fellow musicians from Riptide, the Allen Hancock Concert Band, the Lompoc Pops Orchestra and the dancers and seniors who enjoyed his playing with Riptide.