Los Angeles, CA

LAPD Searching For Shooter Who Killed Man, 40, In Sylmar

By City News Service
 6 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

SYLMAR (CNS) - Los Angeles police asked for the public's help today to identify the shooter who killed a 40-year-old man in Sylmar.

The homicide happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 13200 block of Maclay Street, according to the LAPD.

Responding officers found Alexander Garcia Aguirre of Sylmar lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced Aguirre dead at the scene, the LAPD reported.

Witnesses told police they saw two men and a woman run from the scene just after shooting, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information on the homicide was asked to call the LAPD valley Bureau at 818-374-9550 or the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Settlement Likely in Alleged LAPD Assault on Blind Man

A legally blind Black man who alleges police officers tackled and beat him outside his South Los Angeles home and then further abused him after taking him to a hospital for medical care has tentatively settled civil rights claims against the city, according to court papers obtained today.
