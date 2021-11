It was just a year or so ago that the Board of Supervisors reached agreement that new leadership and direction was needed in the County Executive Office. Even though the county has over 23,000 employees, the Board of Supervisors only hires (and fires) a very small handful of leadership positions, the rest report to their respective department heads and ultimately to the County Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Your/our County CEO sets the pace, the vision, the direction, and must lead by example in the day to day management of the 10th largest county in the nation (by population).

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO