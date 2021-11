Two years after Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios is finally working on its first X-Men project, but it’s probably not what fans expected it to be. As part of its 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, Marvel has officially announced X-Men ‘97, a new sequel series to the beloved 1990s superhero cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series. While little is known about the project, it promises to give both longtime and casual X-Men fans alike plenty of fun mutant mayhem and may offer some insight into how Marvel plans on approaching the group’s mutant characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

