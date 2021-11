New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed that he cried when he saw quarterback Jameis Winston on crutches in the locker room. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 36-27. They managed to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston for the majority of the game, who exited after suffering an injury to his left knee.

