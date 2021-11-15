Old Yiddish Pamphlet Describes Jewish Fortune-Telling
By Yoel Matveyev
Forward
6 days ago
As I was browsing books written about Soviet-Yiddish writers recently in the National Library of Russia, in St. Petersburg, I serendipitously found a 36-page Yiddish pamphlet called “Seyfer hagoyroles” [book of fortune-telling], which described a complex magical method for predicting the future. The book concludes with several alchemical recipes....
The fact that Judaism has its own vast corpus of legal arguments is of little interest to Larry David — he’s a law unto himself. But every so often his actions give way to a question of Talmudic precedent. When, for instance, Larry accidentally spilled coffee on a Klansman’s robe...
On a new Apple TV+ show called The Shrink Next Door, a depressed and anxious businessman is convinced by his sister to go to therapy. "He's not a stranger!" she exclaims. "Rabbi Goldberg recommended him!" Their strong accents reflect who their characters are: New York Jews. But neither of the...
Christmas is around the corner! (Yes, already...) Plan ahead early this year and celebrate your baby's 1st Christmas with a custom-made, Christmas ornament that can be the perfect heirloom to use year after year, generation after generation. Click here to explore our designs before it's too late!. From Moishe to...
Historically, German Jews didn't wait around until Hanukkah to have potato pancakes (latkes). They were prepared and eaten all year round, which gave household cooks lots of time to practice for the holiday. In other words, German Jews really knew what they were doing. On the other hand, krokerle, spiced...
Even as Karen Kassap cocooned with her family while the world shut down last March, the world insisted on intruding — the pandemic, racial strife, politics. And so, with no particular project in mind, the multi-media collage artist began snipping, gluing, and painting her way through her feelings. Slowly, a canvas depicting two ruby-red monsters against an emerald green emerged. “Medieval Monsters,” one of several works in her Pandemic Series, explored her personal response to what she described as the chaos of the world outside, from a deadly respiratory virus to the Black Lives Matter protests.
This conversation will take place on Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. As we confront the climate crisis, Jewish communities are turning to art, music, and literature to spark hope and drive change. We’re excited to partner with Dayenu and Jewish Theological Seminary to present an evening with writer Rebecca Solnit, musicians Zo Tobi and Rena Branson, and special guests as they help light the way to a just and sustainable world this Hanukkah. This performance and conversation will fill us with spirit, inspire us to act, and help us reimagine what climate activism can look like. Join us to celebrate!
Your Source of Security Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ . . . contending as one man for the faith of the gospel without being frightened in any way. (Philippians 1:27) Each day the newspaper gives us new reasons to be anxious: war, terrorism, economic troubles. When it seems like […]
(JTA) — In what some are heralding as a watershed moment in the Orthodox world, reports of sexual abuse by a prolific author of children’s books have now led multiple booksellers to stop making his work available. Meanwhile, advocates and at least one leading rabbi are urging Orthodox parents to...
Words sometimes have two meanings, as Led Zeppelin sang in “Stairway to Heaven.” And indeed they often do. Especially, words can acquire new meanings and lose old ones. For example, “audition” once meant the power of hearing. Now it means trying out for a role, such as singer in band, actor in a movie, dancer, […]
“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
Sweden’s national theater, the Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, has commissioned the Congress for Jewish Culture to stage Samuel Beckett’s play, “Waiting for Godot” in Yiddish on November 13 and 14. This will be the first Yiddish production in the history of Sweden’s national stage for “spoken drama”, a venerable...
Photo: From left, Shane Baker and Michael Wex star in Waiting for Godot. Photo courtesy of Ronald L. Glassman / Provided by press rep with permission. Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett is one of the most celebrated plays of the last 100 years. The show’s intentional abstraction allows for many different interpretations, with various theater companies and communities leaving their stamp on the story of two men waiting for … well, that’s the question. What exactly are they waiting for? Who is Godot?
“Oh no, watch your keppie!” I exclaimed, as our new puppy, Annabelle, stuck her head inside the open refrigerator as the door was closing. I grabbed the door, then her, before any damage occurred. My husband called out, “is her head OK?”. Because I’ve slowly morphed into my mother as...
(JTA) — (New York Jewish Week via JTA) — If you watched television in the 1970s and early 1980s, chances are you can sing a few bars of “Look for the Union Label,” a jingle sung on commercials for the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union. The infectious song was meant to prop up what was then the sagging American-made clothing industry, and the ads featured actual union members singing the praises of union-made garments.
For beginners of the Spanish language, a great way for you to practice conjugations and acquire vocabulary word knowledge is to learn the common Spanish adjectives. That is because common adjectives and descriptive words are the first thing that is taught by language teachers. But it is more than that. In fact, descriptive adjectives are helpful for Spanish learners in the long run. You will need to describe the physical characteristics and the person’s behavior in Spanish more often than you think. With that said, you will need a list of Spanish adjectives to describe the people you encounter in your day-to-day life.
Having read the recent report detailing the presence of gender bias, sexual harassment, discrimination and bullying on the four campuses of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, I am genuinely brokenhearted that the seminary with which I have been so closely associated for more than five decades has failed so abysmally to listen to its faculty and students. I regret that so much pain has been inflicted and so little assistance for healing has been offered. This is contrary to our profession which is supposed to set an example for others.
Comments / 0