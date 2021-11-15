Broncos subplots: Denver's run defense not good enough in loss to Eagles

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson goes after Eagles running back Jordan Howard during the fourth quarter Sunday in Denver. Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

DENVER — The Broncos came into Sunday ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing only 98.3 yards per game.

So, what went wrong against the Eagles, who ran for 214 yards in a 30-13 win over the Broncos Sunday?

"I'll call it a combination of us not executing and probably, like, coaching," said defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, who totaled four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. "Pretty much that simple."

The Eagles are one of the best rushing teams in the league, averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-best in the NFL. Dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts is a big reason why, as he ran for 53 yards on Sunday.

Eagles running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott combined for 164 yards on the ground as well.

"We just had a tough time stopping them in the first half with the combination of Hurts on the zone run game," coach Vic Fangio said. "We struggled stopping their run, obviously."

In the last three games, the Broncos have allowed an average of 124 rush yards per game. It's a concerning trend for Fangio and his defense.

"We've struggled to stop the run consistently this year," Fangio said. "And I was worried about that coming into the game and that proved itself."

Browning's injury. Linebacker Baron Browning left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a back injury — a lingering issue from practice that nearly kept Browning out of the game. Kenny Young took Browning's place as the on-field play caller for Denver's defense. Said safety Justin Simmons: “I thought Kenny did a great job communicating to the best of his ability. Stress wise, obviously (safety Kareem Jackson) and I take the brunt of it. But, at the end of the day, there are 11 days on defense. Week in, week out it’s one of my jobs to make sure we are all on the same page and comfortable regardless of who’s bringing in the calls."

Okwuegbunam's big play. The offense's best play of the day came in the second quarter when tight end Albert Okwuegbunam caught a short slant and turned it into a 64-yard gain, which is the second-biggest play of this season for the Broncos' offense. Said Okwuegbunam: “That was just one of our quick-game concepts. Just had a little hole in the zone and Teddy threw it where he needed to, right through the defenders, spilt them, and I had the big gain.”

Virtual Monday. The Broncos have had quite a few COVID-19 issues in recent weeks, with seven positive cases popping up over an 18-day period, including offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and backup quarterback Drew Lock. Because of this, the Broncos will hold their Monday meetings virtually. Said Fangio: "It’s a distraction, there’s no two ways about that. We went from nine weeks of basically being back to normal and then all of a sudden we were back in last year’s mode. It was a distraction, but that’s what this league its. It’s full of distractions and you have to overcome them."