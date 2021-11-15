ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signs of stagflation in China's economy caused by short-term factors, official says

 6 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Signs of stagflation in China’s economy are being caused by some short-term factors, Fu Linghui, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, told at a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

China’s economy is expected to continue to recover and consumer inflation is expected to remain mild, said Fu. Employment is gradually improving, and infrastructure investment is expected to pick up, he added.

Slowing growth and soaring factory inflation have been fueling concerns over stagflation in the world’s second largest economy. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

