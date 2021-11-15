Man in custody after reportedly punching Glendale officer

Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly punched a Glendale police officer near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue Sunday.

The officer was working in "an off-duty capacity" when he was punched by a 35-year-old man, according to officials.

The officer suffered a secondary fall injury and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, is currently in custody, police say.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.