ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Man in custody after reportedly punching Glendale officer

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jlaG_0cwkDbm900

Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly punched a Glendale police officer near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue Sunday.

The officer was working in "an off-duty capacity" when he was punched by a 35-year-old man, according to officials.

The officer suffered a secondary fall injury and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not been identified, is currently in custody, police say.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Maryland State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

5K+
Followers
952
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy