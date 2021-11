Julia Moser typically waits to do her shopping until the eleventh hour, but this year, Moser said she found herself struck with a case of the “supply chain scaries,” a quite contagious fear that the normal flow of goods into stores where we can buy them has been completely gummed up thanks to effects of the pandemic. So this time, she ordered her boyfriend’s Christmas gift in mid-October. The gift? An iSi whipper. (Ever had whipped cream fancily dispensed atop your drink at Starbucks? That can is an iSi whipper.) “He’s very into cocktail making,” Moser said. “Apparently you can use it to infuse all sorts of things for cocktail ingredients. I was like ‘that’s exactly the kind of thing that would get delayed at the port.’ ” Except it didn’t. It didn’t even take the projected shipping time when she placed her order. It came the very next day.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO